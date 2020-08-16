PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary remembering him for his outstanding service and efforts towards India.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the PM wrote, ''Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress.''

Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress. pic.twitter.com/ZF0H3vEPVd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid respect to the veteran BJP leader and called him a dedicated politician as well as a skilled organiser who played an important role in the foundation and growth of the BJP. Taking to Twitter Shah wrote, "Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was the voice of patriotism and Indian culture. He was a dedicated politician as well as a skilled organiser who played an important role in the foundation and growth of the BJP and inspired millions of workers to serve the country."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also remembered Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary and said, ''I bow to former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his punyatithi. His tremendous contribution towards pubic life and India’s development will always be cherished. His vision for India will continue to inspire coming generations.''

I bow to former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his punyatithi. His tremendous contribution towards pubic life and India’s development will always be cherished. His vision for India will continue to inspire coming generations. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 16, 2020

On Sunday morning, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the 'Sadaiv Atal' - the memorial of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and paid floral tribute to the former PM.

#WATCH Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu & Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tribute to former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee, on his death anniversary today at 'Sadaiv Atal' - the memorial of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. pic.twitter.com/pIaYOZFIMZ — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

The PM and President were also joined by Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika at 'Sadaiv Atal'.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924 in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Vajpayee, who led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever leader from the BJP to have become the nation`s Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004.

Apart from politics, Vajpayee was a prominent writer and penned a number of poems. After 2004, the BJP stalwart retired from active politics owing to his feeble health. The veteran BJP leader passed away on August 16, 2018 at the age of 93, in the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi after a prolonged illness.

His ashes were immersed on August 23 in Lucknow, which Vajpayee represented in the Lok Sabha for five consecutive terms. Vajpayee's ashes were brought to Lucknow, with which the former PM had a special bond, by the then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.