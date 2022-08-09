New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Monday (August 8, 2022) attacked the government over its decision to cut short the Monsoon session of Parliament and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are turning the great institution into a "Gujarat Gymkhana". His reaction came after both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Monday.

"This is the seventh consecutive time Parliament session has been cut short. Stop mocking Parliament. We will fight for its sanctity and prevent PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah from turning this great institution into the Gujarat Gymkhana," O'Brien said in a tweet.

THIS IS THE SEVENTH CONSECUTIVE TIME PARLIAMENT SESSION HAS BEEN CUT SHORT



Stop mocking #Parliament

We will fight for its sanctity and prevent PM @narendramodi @AmitShah from turning this great institution into the Gujarat Gymkhana — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 8, 2022

Hitting back at Mamata Banerjee's leader, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that Derek O'Brien should stop preaching about democratic values and the sanctity of institutions.

"The people of Bengal have elected BJP as the main opposition but TMC, in its arrogance, has denied BJP the post of PAC Chairman," Joshi said in a tweet.

"Will Derek O'Brien care to address how many days had the West Bengal Assembly functioned? Or is the State functioning as a Mamata Gymkhana?," the BJP leader added.

Will @derekobrienmp care to address about how many days had the West Bengal Assembly functioned? Or is the State functioning as a Mamata Gymkhana? — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 8, 2022

Monsoon session of Parliament ends four days before schedule

The Monsoon session of Parliament ended on Monday, four days ahead of schedule, after continued disruptions during the last three weeks over issues like price rise, suspension of 27 MPs, the controversial "Rashtrapatni" remark, and the Enforcement Directorate's action.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha saw the passage of seven and five bills, respectively, during the session which was to end on August 12.

While Lok Sabha saw a total of 16 sittings that lasted for 44 hours and 29 minutes, the upper house met for 38 hours with as many as 47 hours lost due to disruptions, an issue flagged by outgoing Chairman Venkaiah Naidu who has frequently expressed unhappiness over the stalling of proceedings.

Rajya Sabha also bid farewell to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, whose tenure ends on August 10. During the next session, Rajya Sabha proceedings would be chaired by Jagdeep Dhakhar, who will take over on August 11.

Proceedings, notably, were disrupted since the start of the Monsoon session, as opposition parties protested to press for an immediate discussion on issues like price rise and GST and later over the suspension of 23 Rajya Sabha members. Four members of Lok Sabha were also suspended.

Congress members also protested against the ED's action against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

(With agency inputs)