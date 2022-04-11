हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gujarat

PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each for kin of Bharuch chemical factory blast victims

Six workers were killed in a blast at a chemical factory in Bharuch district of Gujarat today. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 11, 2022) announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in a blast at a chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister’s Office wrote, “PM @narendramodi has expressed grief on the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Bharuch. He extends condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased.”

Additionally, all those who have been injured in the tragic incident will be provided with Rs 50,000 financial assistance.

Six workers were killed in a blast at a chemical factory in Bharuch district of Gujarat today. Police informed that the incident took place around 3 am in the unit located in Dahej industrial area, some 235 km from Ahmedabad. 

Bharuch Superintendent of Police Leena Patil said, the six victims were working near a reactor, which suddenly blew off during solvent distillation process. 

"The blast in the reactor caused a fire in the factory. All the six persons working near the reactor died. The bodies were later recovered and sent for postmortem. The fire was also brought under control," she said.

No one else was injured in the incident, the official said.

