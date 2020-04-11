PM Narendra Modi, CMs wear mask during meeting on coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown extension

NEW DELHI: Possibly sending out a message to people urging them to take precautions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wearing a mask during his video-conference with the chief ministers over the coronavirus pandemic and extending the lockdown, which is set to end on April 14.

The Prime Minister was seen wearing a white homemade cloth mask during the video conference with chief ministers to discuss the way forward as India reported more than 7400 cases of the coronavirus disease, which has also killed 239 people, on Saturday.

Besides the PM, the chief ministers, including West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot, Karnataka’s BS Yediyurappa, were also seen in masks during the virtual meeting during which they deliberated on whether to lift or extend the lockdown.

Prime Minister Modi told the Chief Ministers that he is available round the clock.

“I am always available. Any chief minister can speak to me and give suggestions (on COVID-19) anytime. We should stand together shoulder-to-shoulder,” PM Modi is understood to have said during the meeting.

This was the third time that PM Modi held a video conferencing meeting with the Chief Ministers to discuss the steps taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

He said that we all should stand together shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against this disease. The cloth mask worn by the Prime Minister was a gesture towards the use of masks, as the central government, last week, said that people can use homemade, reusable cloth mask as an alternative to retail ones.

Prime Minister Modi had asked his Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) leaders and workers to distribute masks to at least five to seven people and even wear them at home, if possible.

Addressing the BJP’s cadre through a video link on the 40th foundation day of the party on Monday, Modi had underlined the importance of wearing masks to avoid getting infected.

