Assembly election

PM Narendra Modi congratulates DMK on Tamil Nadu poll win, MK Stalin set to be next CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated DMK president M K Stalin on his party's victory making way for him to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates DMK on Tamil Nadu poll win, MK Stalin set to be next CM
ANI photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated DMK president M K Stalin on his party's victory making way for him to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time.

PM Modi wrote: "Congratulations to Thiru MK Stalin and DMK party for the victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. We shall work together for enhancing national progress, fulfilling regional aspirations and defeating the COVID-19 pandemic."

Meanwhile, Stalin expressed his 'heartfelt thanks' to all the people of the state for mandating his party to govern Tamil Nadu for the sixth time. The DMK chief thanked the people for voting his party into power and assured them that he would truthfully work for them. 

According to the Election Commission data at 6.30 pm, DMK was leading in 122 segments of the total 234 in the state and won two seats, which is inclusive of its allies who fought on the party's rising sun symbol.

The AIADMK was leading in 74 and won two seats.

DMK's allies Congress was leading in 17, the CPI and CPI(M) two each and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi three.

