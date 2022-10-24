PM Narendra Modi congratulates UK PM-designate Rishi Sunak, says THIS to him

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (October 24) congratulated the United Kingdom PM-designate Rishi Sunak. Extending his wishes to UK's first Indian-origin prime minister Modi said he is looking forward ook forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. PM Modi also extended special Diwali wishes to Indians living in UK as the two countries transform the "historic ties into a modern partnership."

"Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," PM tweeted.

Indian Origin former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak became UK's prime minister on Monday (October 24). Replacing former PM Liz Truss, Sunak became the first Indian-origin prime minister of the UK. Along with being the first Indian-origin UK PM Sunak now also holds the title of becoming the youngest UK prime minister in modern history at the age of 42 years.