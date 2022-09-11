NewsIndia
PM Narendra Modi dials new UK counterpart Liz Truss, conveys deep condolences on demise of Queen Elizabeth II

The two leaders also discussed various issues of bilateral interest including the progress in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 11:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 10, 2022) spoke on phone with his new UK counterpart Liz Truss and conveyed deep condolences to the Royal family on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen died on September 8 at the age of 96 having reigned the United Kingdom for 70 years.

According to Modi's Office, the two leaders discussed various issues of bilateral interest including the progress in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030, ongoing FTA negotiations, defence & security cooperation, and the people-to-people ties between both countries.

PM Modi also congratulated Truss on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of the UK and appreciated her contributions to the India-UK bilateral relationship in her previous roles as Trade Secretary and Foreign Secretary. 

"On behalf of the people of India, Prime Minister Modi conveyed deep condolences to the Royal family and the people of UK on the sad demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Modi's office said in a statement.

"Both leaders committed to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UK," the statement added.

