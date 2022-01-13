हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

PM Narendra Modi holds review meet with CMs, urges all to follow Covid appropriate behaviour

PM Modi said during his interaction with CMs, "I sincerely appeal all to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and help keep Covid-19 away.”

PM Narendra Modi holds review meet with CMs, urges all to follow Covid appropriate behaviour
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: In the wake of exponential rise in daily Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (January 13) interacted with chief ministers to review the situation. 

Addressing the CMs, PM Modi said, "I sincerely appeal all to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and help keep Covid-19 away.”

"Compared to previous variants Omicron is rapidly spreading...it's more transmissible...Our health experts are assessing the situation. It's clear that we have to stay alert, but also ensure to avoid panic," he added. The PM said there is a need to counter Covid-related misinformation that is being spread. 

Modi stressed that people and administration should remain alert during the festive season. Commenting on India's vaccination drive, PM said, "We have vaccinated nearly 3 cr adolescents within 10 days; This shows India's potential, our preparedness to deal with this challenge."

"We need to further accelerate 'Har Ghar Dastak' programme to reach 100 per cent vaccination coverage," he told the CMs. 

PM asked states to continue following "pre-emptive, collective, and proactive approach" in dealing with the Covid-19 threat. "Rs 23,000 crores package allocated by the Centre to states has been utilized well with many states strengthening their health infrastructure. Center & states need to follow this pre-emptive, collective, and proactive approach this time too," ANI quoted him as saying. 

Emphasizing on local containment, Modi said we also need to be ready for any future variants of coronavirus. "Sooner we give precautionary dose to frontline workers and senior citizens, stronger our healthcare system will become," the PM said. 

Modi asserted that the 130 crore people of India will surely "emerge victorious from Coronavirus pandemic with our collective efforts". 

The virtual meeting comes on the day when India reported 2,47,417 new COVID-19 cases,  the highest in 236 days, and 380 deaths, as per Ministry of Health data. The total coronavirus caseload has mounted to 3,63,17,927, while the death toll stands at 4,85,035. The Omicron tally has reached 5,488 cases so far. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also attended the meeting.

(With agency inputs)

