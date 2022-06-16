PM Narendra Modi holds mega roadshow in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala, received a warm welcome from the locals there on Thursday (June 16, 2022). The prime minister held a roadshow in Dharamsala today morning and is scheduled to preside over the conference later in the day, which will also be attended by Union Housing and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. PM Modi and CM Thakur held a roadshow from KCCB Chowk to State Martyrs Memorial.

During his visit, PM Modi was welcomed in the hill state with various cultural performances. Various cultural groups in their traditional costumes performed with their musical instruments to welcome the prime minister who waved to the people from an open jeep during the roadshow.

PM Modi will preside over the first National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Dharamshala during his visit.

See visuals of PM Modi’s mega roadshow here:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from locals in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.



He will preside over the first National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Dharamshala for 2 days starting today.



(Source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/Un42gliP5y — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/kv833pQRJd — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

After Himachal, the prime minister will visit his home state Gujarat on June 18 and he will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the Central University of Gujarat to come up on a 100-acre land at Kundhela village near Vadodara, as per the state government.

The Gujarat government has allotted the land, and the Centre has allocated Rs 743 crore for the construction of the campus of the Gujarat Kendriya Vishwavidyalaya (Central University of Gujarat), in Vadodara, which has been functioning since 2009 from its temporary campus in Gandhinagar. This will be the second visit of PM Modi to his home state, after eight days. He had visited the state on June 10.

This is PM Modi's second visit to Himachal Pradesh in less than a month. Notably, both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will go into elections later this year.