PM Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Gandhinagar on day 2 of Gujarat visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat, on Saturday (March 12, 2022) took part in a massive roadshow in Dahegam of Gandhinagar today.

Riding in an open jeep decked with floral garlands, PM Modi was seen waving at people during his roadshow which attracted a huge crowd in the city.

The prime minister also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the 92nd anniversary of Dandi March.

“Tributes to Gandhi Ji and all those greats who marched to Dandi in order to protest injustice and protect our nation’s self-esteem," PM Modi tweeted.

The prime minister is scheduled to deliver the convocation address at the Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar`s Lavad area next.

"At 11 AM, I will be at the Rashtriya Raksha University, where I am honoured to be delivering the Convocation address. A building in the university will also be dedicated to the nation," PM Modi said in a tweet.

After this, PM Modi will inaugurate the 'Khel Mahakumbh' programme in the evening.

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil said, adding, "More than 47 lakh people have registered for the Khel Mahakumbh event. Different games will be organised at over 500 venues across the state."

As per the Gujarat government's circular, Khel Mahakumbh has been declared an "iconic event" under the Centre's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Different sporting events will be organised to encourage school and college-going students.

PM Modi`s two-day visit to Gujarat began on Friday where he held a roadshow from the airport to the BJP office, Kamalam, followed by a meeting with the party leaders in Ahmedabad. Further, the Prime Minister addressed a Maha-Panchayat Sammelan at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad and then met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar.

He also chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust to discuss the ongoing infrastructure up-gradation measures in the district.

(With agency inputs)

