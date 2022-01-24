PM Narendra Modi interacts with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients, awards digital certificates

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually interacted with the winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and awarded them certificates digitally using blockchain technology.

The PM also called these children inspiration for the whole society. "You all must work keeping in mind how your work can help the country," the prime minister said while interacting with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients.

Interacting with one of those Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients, the PM asked an awardee, "You have also written Balmukhi Ramayan...so much work ...Are you able to live your childhood...?".

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given as recognition to children residing in India, above the age of 5 years and not exceeding 18 years (as on August 31 of respective year) with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in 6 fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery, which deserve recognition.

"This year, 29 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2022. The awardees also take part in the Republic day parade every year. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh and a certificate. The cash prize will be transferred to the respective accounts of PMRBP 2022 winners," said the press release by the PMO.

These awards are conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The Prime Minister also interacts with these awardees every year. The children along with their parents and concerned District Magistrate of their respective district join the event from their district Head Quarters.

Twenty-nine children, including 14 girls, were awarded in six fields -- innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery. Each child has been given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and a certificate. The Prime Minister also greeted everyone on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.