PM Narendra Modi invites ideas for 70th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' to be aired on October 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited ideas for the 70th edition of his highly popular monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat` which will be aired on October 25.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited ideas for the 70th edition of his highly popular monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat` which will be aired on October 25.

“#MannKiBaat presents a great opportunity to share inspiring journeys of outstanding citizens and discuss themes that power societal change.” 

This month`s programme will take place on the 25th. Share your ideas on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message," PM Modi tweeted.

In the last `Mann Ki Baat`, he encouraged people to take up storytelling.

‘Mann ki Baat` is a monthly radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation. 

