PM Narendra Modi invites ideas for 70th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' to be aired on October 25

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited ideas for the 70th edition of his highly popular monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat` which will be aired on October 25.

“#MannKiBaat presents a great opportunity to share inspiring journeys of outstanding citizens and discuss themes that power societal change.”

This month`s programme will take place on the 25th. Share your ideas on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message," PM Modi tweeted.

In the last `Mann Ki Baat`, he encouraged people to take up storytelling.

‘Mann ki Baat` is a monthly radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation.