PM Narendra Modi lauds Zee Group for contributing to PM CARES FUND for fighting coronavirus

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 7, 2020) lauded the Zee Group for its contribution to the PM CARES FUND for fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The PM took to Twitter and tweeted, "I appreciate the Zee Group for contributing to PM-CARES. This will make our fight against COVID-19 even stronger."

I appreciate the Zee Group for contributing to PM-CARES. This will make our fight against COVID-19 even stronger. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/TDA4BuvHWr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

The tweet from the PM was in response to a previous tweet from Puneet Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, which read, ''3500+ employees of ZEE to virtually join hands and contribute towards PM CARES Fund. ZEE to match the amount contributed by the employees and the collective amount will be donated to PM CARES Fund.''

In a bid to fight the battle against COVID-19, the PM had recently announced the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, which he said, would go a long way in creating a healthier India.

Through a series of tweets, PM Modi said, ''People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19.''

People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

In another tweet, the PM said, ''It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, Kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead. This link has all important details about the fund.''

''The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations,'' the PM tweeted.

Since the announcement of the 'PM Care Fund', a large number of Indians including professionals, business owners, and civil servants have come forward to donate lump sum amounts to the relief fund. Many made donations in crores and the PM's official Twitter handle even took to tweeting about those who made donations, big or small, with personalised thank you notes.

All About PM Cares Fund

Keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund)’ was set up.

Objectives

• To undertake and support relief or assistance of any kind relating to a public health emergency or any other kind of emergency, calamity or distress, either man-made or natural, including the creation or upgradation of healthcare or pharmaceutical facilities, other necessary infrastructure, funding relevant research or any other type of support.

• To render financial assistance, provide grants of payments of money or take such other steps as may be deemed necessary by the Board of Trustees to the affected population.

• To undertake any other activity, which is not inconsistent with the above Objects.

Constitution of the Trust

• Prime Minister is the ex-officio Chairman of the PM CARES Fund and Minister of Defence, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Finance, Government of India are ex-officio Trustees of the Fund.

• The Chairperson of the Board of Trustees (Prime Minister) shall have the power to nominate three trustees to the Board of Trustees who shall be eminent persons in the field of research, health, science, social work, law, public administration and philanthropy.

• Any person appointed a Trustee shall act in a pro bono capacity.

Other details

• The fund consists entirely of voluntary contributions from individuals/organizations and does not get any budgetary support. The fund will be utilised in meeting the objectives as stated above.

• Donations to PM CARES Fund would qualify for 80G benefits for 100% exemption under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Donations to PM CARES Fund will also qualify to be counted as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenditure under the Companies Act, 2013

• PM CARES Fund has also got exemption under the FCRA and a separate account for receiving foreign donations has been opened and it will be made operational soon. This will enable PM CARES Fund to accept donations and contributions from individuals and organizations based in foreign countries. This is consistent with respect to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). PMNRF has also received foreign contributions as a public trust since 2011.