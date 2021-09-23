हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi means business: Work mode on during his flight to US, all set for Quad summit

The Pime Minister has reached the United States for his three-day visit, and received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian community at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC. 

Pic courtesy: Instagram/@narendramodi

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached United States for his three-day visit, and received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian community at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC. He was received at the airport by senior officials of the Biden Administration and India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Despite heavy rains since early in the morning, a significant number of Indian Americans were also there at the Andrews Joint Airforce Base to welcome the Prime Minister.

"During my visit, I will review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchansge views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," Modi had said just before leaving for the US. But even before he actually got to the US, he was busy working during his flight.

"A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work," the prime minister posted on Instagram.

 

 

At the Quad summit along with Biden, Morrison and Suga, Modi will take stock of the progress made by the group since their virtual meeting in March and plan on extending their reach in the Indo-Pacific region, which has become important in US geopolitical strategy to face a confrontational China,.

"We elevated the Quad partnership among Australia, India, Japan and the United States to take on challenges ranging from health security to climate to emerging technologies, engaging with regional institutions," Biden said on Tuesday at the UN.

This is the first in-person summit of the Quad. Modi is also expected to meet with business leaders and investors to pitch his "Make in India" initiative. During his visit, he will address the UN General Assembly and attend the Quad leaders Summit as well as hold a bilateral meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House. Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on September 24, this is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20. Ahead of leaving for the US to participate in Quad Leaders` Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said his visit will be an occasion to strengthen the strategic partnership with the United States, Japan and Australia.

(With Agency inputs)

