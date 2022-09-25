PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to former Jan Sangh leader Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary. "I pay homage to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Jayanti. His emphasis on Antyodaya and serving the poor keeps inspiring us. He is also widely remembered as an exceptional thinker and intellectual," Modi tweeted.

In his monthly radio broadcast "Mann Ki Baat", the Prime Minister while remembering Upadhyaya said, "Today the 25th of September is celebrated as the birthday of Deendayal Upadhyay ji, the brilliant humanist, thinker and great son of the country."

"The biggest feature of Deendayal Ji’s thoughts is that in his lifetime, he had seen the great upheavals of the world. He had become a witness to the struggles of ideologies. That is why, he put forward an idea of `Ekatma Manavdarshan` and `Antyodaya` before the country which was completely Indian," the Prime Minister further said.

"Deendayal Ji’s ‘Ekatma Manavdarshan’ is such an idea, which in the realm of ideology gives freedom from conflict and prejudice," he added.