Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Lachit Borphukan on Lachit Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled Borphukan as the torchbearer of valour, honour and the upholder of the splendid culture of Assam.

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Lachit Borphukan on Lachit Diwas
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Lachit Borphukan on Wednesday (November 24, 2021) on the occasion of Lachit Diwas.

PM Modi took it to Twitter and recalled Borphukan as the torchbearer of valour, honour and the upholder of the splendid culture of Assam.

"Today, on Lachit Diwas, I pay tributes to the brave Lachit Borphukan. He is widely remembered as the torchbearer of valour, honour and the upholder of the splendid culture of Assam. He remained committed to the ideals of equality, justice and dignity for all," PM Modi tweeted.

Additionally, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute to Borphukan today.

Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "I bow in reverence to the great Ahom General Lachit Borphukan on the occasion of LachitDiwas. A strong leader and an epitome of bravery, Bir Lachit Borphukan`s heroics will continue to inspire generations to fight for the pride and sovereignty of their motherland."

Lachit Borphukan is a cultural idol in Assam after he defeated a large Mughal Army on the banks of Brahmaputra in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671 to defend Guwahati.

On November 24, each year, Lachit Divas is celebrated statewide in Assam to commemorate the heroism of Lachit Borphukan and the victory of the Assamese army at the Battle of Saraighat.

(With ANI inputs)

