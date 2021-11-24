PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Lachit Borphukan on Lachit Diwas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Lachit Borphukan on Wednesday (November 24, 2021) on the occasion of Lachit Diwas.

PM Modi took it to Twitter and recalled Borphukan as the torchbearer of valour, honour and the upholder of the splendid culture of Assam.

"Today, on Lachit Diwas, I pay tributes to the brave Lachit Borphukan. He is widely remembered as the torchbearer of valour, honour and the upholder of the splendid culture of Assam. He remained committed to the ideals of equality, justice and dignity for all," PM Modi tweeted.

Additionally, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute to Borphukan today.

Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "I bow in reverence to the great Ahom General Lachit Borphukan on the occasion of LachitDiwas. A strong leader and an epitome of bravery, Bir Lachit Borphukan`s heroics will continue to inspire generations to fight for the pride and sovereignty of their motherland."

আজি লাচিত দিৱস উপলক্ষে বঙাইগাঁও জিলা উপায়ুক্তৰ কাৰ্যালয়ত অসমৰ শ্ৰেষ্ঠ জাতীয় মহানায়কগৰাকীৰ প্ৰতিচ্ছবিত মাল্যাৰ্পণেৰে গভীৰ শ্ৰদ্ধা জনালোঁ ৷

কেবিনেট বৈঠকৰ পূর্বে অসমী আইৰ মান ৰক্ষাত উৎসর্গিত তেখেতৰ ধৈর্য, সাহস, দেশপ্রেমেৰে উজ্জীৱিত সত্তাটিক আন্তৰিকতাৰে স্মৰণ কৰোঁ। pic.twitter.com/YWtOLOMV2s — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 24, 2021

Lachit Borphukan is a cultural idol in Assam after he defeated a large Mughal Army on the banks of Brahmaputra in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671 to defend Guwahati.

On November 24, each year, Lachit Divas is celebrated statewide in Assam to commemorate the heroism of Lachit Borphukan and the victory of the Assamese army at the Battle of Saraighat.

