PM Narendra Modi, President Kovind tweet Holi greetings

With peace and prosperity of India and Indians in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday sent out their Holi greetings.

Underlining how Holi paints a single shade of unity across the country, PM Modi wished fellow citizens the best on the occasion. "I wish every Indian on the auspicious occasion of Holi. This festival of happiness shows the colour of our unity and compassion," he wrote.

President Kovind too hoped that the festival ushers in happiness in the lives of all. "Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Holi. The festival of colours, Holi is a celebration of spring and fraternity in our society. May it bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyone’s lives," he tweeted.

A festival of colours, Holi is celebrated across the country and elsewhere with enthusiasm. The enthusiasm that the festival brings with it has also seen celebrations in different parts of the world. Although it has traditionally been a Hindu festival, Holi is celebrated by people cutting across artificial lines of race, religion, caste and colour.