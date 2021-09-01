हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ISKCON

PM Narendra Modi releases commemorative Rs 125 coin to mark ISKCON founder's 125th birth anniversary

Swami Prabhupada founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) commonly known as the 'Hare Krishna movement'. He was born in Kolkata on September 1, 1896.

PM Narendra Modi releases commemorative Rs 125 coin to mark ISKCON founder&#039;s 125th birth anniversary
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@ANI_HindiNews

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 1) released a special commemorative coin of Rs 125 to mark the 125th birth anniversary of the founder of the Hare Krishna movement, Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, through a video conference. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy was also present on the occasion. Swami Prabhupada founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) commonly known as the 'Hare Krishna movement'.

 

 

ISKCON has translated Shrimad Bhagavad Geeta and other Vedic literature into 89 languages, playing a stellar role in the dissemination of Vedic literature across the world. Prabhupada also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books, teaching the path of Bhakti Yoga to the world, informed the release. 

PM Narendra Modi said in Hindi, "Today we are celebrating 125th birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada. It is as if the joy of meditation/devotion and contentment have come together. Millions of  followers of Srila Prabhupada Swami and Krishna devotees are experiencing this feeling today all over the world."

 

 

Swami Prabhupada or Srila Prabhupada, was born in Kolkata on September 1, 1896. Abhay Charan De was the name of his birth. He  initially ran a pharmacy business before leaving India in 1959 to make people aware about the teaching of Krishna. He went to New York in 1965 and set up the first ISKCON centre, which now has temples and cultural centres across the globe. 

(With ANI inputs)

