PM Narendra Modi seeks suggestions for Independence Day speech; gets 850 replies in 2 hours

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought inputs and valuable suggestions from the countrymen for his next Independence Day speech on August 15.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to invite the inputs and suggestions from the countrymen on a forum specially created on the NaMo app.

"I am delighted to invite you all to share your valuable inputs for my speech on 15th August. Let your thoughts be heard by 130 crore Indians from the rampart of the Red Fort," PM Modi said in his tweet.

 

PM's tweet seeking suggestions from the public was sent around 11.15 AM.

PM Modi's invite got an overwhelming response from the public and the net users.

In just two hours, the NaMo app received as many as 850 inputs from various respondents.

According to reports, about 850 suggestions were received by the NaMo App by 2.15 PM.

The suggestions sent by the respondents focussed on the need to ensure compulsory mass education, providing clean and potable drinking water for all citizens and strengthening the armed forces.

Besides, suggestions for starting a new initiative on the lines of the government's ambitious ''Swachh Bharat'' campaign to motivate people to shift to renewable energy sources was also received.

Some other respondents urged the government to bring a strong law to control the burgeoning population to ensure fast economic growth.

 

