PM Narendra Modi sounds poll bugle in Himachal, attends Kullu Dussehra Festival

Kullu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sounded the poll-bugle for the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh as he addressed a huge gathering at the International Kullu Dussehra Festival in Dhalpur Ground. The Prime Minister also attended the Rath Yatra of Bhagwan Raghunath, the region's chief deity, and sought his blessings. He extended greetings to citizens on the occasion and expressed his happiness as this is for the first time he would be a part of the Dussehra festival in Kullu. "The entire Himachal Pradesh including Kullu has changed with the passage of time, but I am satisfied that the people here have further strengthened their culture" PM said during his speech.

Adressing the crowds at Kullu's Dhalpur Ground PM said, "Our real heritage is our culture and folk life, which have been motivating and encouraging us to move forward for thousands of years. Wherever we live in the world, this identity gives us our heritage".

"Be it national unity or sense of civic duty, this cultural heritage of ours also acts as a link. This is the strong link, which connects not only the country but also the whole world with India", he added.

"There is a great lesson for our politics in Himachal's Devniti. How in Devniti, with everyone's efforts, connecting everyone, the work is done for the betterment of the village-society, that is also a big inspiration for the creation of a developed India" PM further added.

History and Significace of Kullu Dussehra

The Kullu Dussehra in Himachal Pradesh is a weeklong festival celebrated in October, is a special occasion and an opportune time to witness different shades of the valley’s vibrant culture.

The Kullu Dussehra is however, markedly different from rest of the country as the weeklong festival begins on the day it ends elsewhere. Started in the 17th century, the tradition was established when Raja Jagat Singh installed an idol of Lord Raghunath that had been brought from Ayodhya at the palace temple in Kullu.