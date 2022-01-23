हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mann Ki Baat

PM Narendra Modi to address 85th edition of Mann Ki Baat on January 30

"This month`s Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 30th, will begin at 11:30 am after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi," said Prime Minister`s Office (PMO).

PM Narendra Modi to address 85th edition of Mann Ki Baat on January 30
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 85th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on January 30 at 11:30 am.

This will be the first edition of the year. "This month`s Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 30th, will begin at 11:30 am after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi," said Prime Minister`s Office (PMO).

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister`s monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had called citizens to share their views for this edition of `Mann ki Baat`."On the 30th of this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014. In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast on December 26, the Prime Minister with an aim to encourage people to follow the `Swachh Bharat` initiative had said that the resolve of cleanliness will be fulfilled only with discipline, awareness and dedication. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mann Ki BaatNarendra ModiMahatma Gandhi
Next
Story

Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary: Here are some lesser-known facts about Netaji

Must Watch

PT8M7S

Vote after seeing face of PM Modi, not MLA-Minister- Amit Shah