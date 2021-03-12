हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Independence

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav in Ahmedabad today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 12) will inaugurate 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of nation’s Independence. The prime minister will also flag off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on the occasion.

File Photo

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 12) will inaugurate 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of nation’s Independence. The prime minister will also flag off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on the occasion.

The Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav is going to be a series of events which will be organised by the Government to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. It will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari. This year to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s freedom, the central and state governments are commencing the celebrations 75 weeks prior to Independence day (August 15). 

The proposed padyatra will cover 241 miles and the starting point will be Ahemdabad’s Sabarmati Ashram.

"The Padyatra to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cover a journey of 241 miles from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari and will end on April 5 lasting for 25 days," said Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism.

The padyatra will also be joined by different groups of people on the way to Dandi. Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism will lead the first 75 kilometers of the padyatra.

Adding to this, the government revealed that every week a number of activities will be conducted and different ministries will participate in these events. Indian embassies, outside the country, will also organise programmes in regard to the celebrations.

Earlier, news agency ANI reported on Thursday (March 11) that preparations were underway at Sabarmati Ashram & Abhay Ghat in Ahmedabad ahead of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav programme.

Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has also put together a list of 16 sites where celebrations will begin from today. The celebrations at these sites will be witnessed with a range of cultural programmes and events. 

The ASI sites where the celebrations will begin include the Gwalior Fort in Gwalior, Humayun's Tomb in Delhi, Fatehpur Sikri, Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswari Temple in Aizawl, Aga Khan Palace Building in Mumbai and Konark Sun Temple in Odisha.

Other sites where functions will be held are Kangra Fort in Himachal Pradesh Residency Building in Lucknow, Jhansi Fort in Jhansi, the ancestral Home of Dr Rajendra Prasad in Patna, Chitradurg Fort in Karnataka, Man Mahal Ghat in Varanasi, Sankaram, Amravati and Deeg Palace in Jaipur.

