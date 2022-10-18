PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate DefExpo22, launch development projects worth Rs 15,670 crores in Gujarat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the DefExpo 22 at Gandhinagar on Wednesday and also launch development projects worth Rs 15,670 crore during his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat. The Expo, being held under the theme 'Path to Pride', will have the largest-ever participation in the exhibition, a PMO statement said. It will, for the first time, witness a defence exhibition held exclusively for Indian companies, including domestic subsidiaries of foreign firms, divisions of companies registered in India and exhibitors having joint ventures with Indian companies. At the India Pavilion of the expo, he will unveil HTT-40, the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).The aircraft has state-of-the-art contemporary systems and has been designed with pilot-friendly features, the statement said.

During the programme, he will also launch 'Mission DefSpace', aimed at developing innovative solutions for defence forces in space through industry and startups. He will later lay the foundation stone of the Deesa airfield in Gujarat. The forward airforce base will add to the security architecture of the country, it said.

Among other programmes on Wednesday, Modi will launch the 'Mission Schools of Excellence' at Adalaj and will lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Junagadh. The statement said he will later inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave 2022 and dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Rajkot. He will also inaugurate the exhibition of innovative construction practices in Rajkot in the evening.

On Thursday, the prime minister will launch 'Mission LiFE' at Kevadia and later participate in the 10th 'Heads of Missions' conference being held there.

He will also lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives at Vyara.

During the DefExpo, the second India-Africa Defence Dialogue under the theme 'India-Africa: Adopting strategy for synergizing Defence and Security cooperation' and the second 'Indian Ocean Region Plus (IOR+) Conclave' will also be held.

The grand event will also have the first-ever Investors' Meet for defence, having more than 100 startups to showcase their innovations, with 451 partnerships and launches likely to be sealed.

The statement said the 'Mission Schools of Excellence has been conceived with a total outlay of Rs 10,000 crores and will help strengthen education infrastructure in Gujarat through the setting up of new classrooms, smart classrooms, computer labs and overall upgradation of schools' infra.