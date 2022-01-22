PM Narendra Modi to interact with DMs of various districts today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (January 22, 2022) interact with District Magistrates (DMs) of various districts to take direct feedback about the progress and present status of the implementation of government schemes and programmes.

"At the core of good governance is service delivery at the grassroots level. In that endeavour, the district administration has a crucial role. At 11 AM tomorrow, I will interact with DMs across India and discuss implementation of key government schemes," PM Modi said on Friday.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the video conferencing interaction will help review the performance and ascertain the challenges that are being faced.

At the core of good governance is service delivery at the grassroots level. In that endeavour, the district administration has a crucial role. At 11 AM tomorrow, I will interact with DMs across India and discuss implementation of key government schemes. https://t.co/VPygVU54Mm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

The PMO said it is aimed at achieving saturation of various schemes by various departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all stakeholders.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Government has continuously taken several steps to overcome the asymmetry in growth and development across the country. This is in line with the commitment of the Government towards raising the living standards of all citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all," the PMO said.

Live TV