PM Narendra Modi to interact with more than 150 startups today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with more than 150 startups from various sectors on Saturday (January 15, 2022) via video conferencing.

According to a release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), startups from various sectors such as enterprise systems, space, industry 4.0, security, fintech, environment besides agriculture and health will be part of this interaction.

PMO also said that more than 150 startups have been divided into six working groups based on themes including growing from roots, nudging the DNA, from local to global, technology of future, building champions in manufacturing, and sustainable development.

“Each group will make a presentation before Modi on the allotted theme in the interaction. The aim of the interaction is to understand how startups can contribute to national needs by driving innovation in the country,” the release said.

The event has been organised by DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and is a week-long affair, from January 10-16. The theme of the event is "Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem" and it marks the sixth anniversary of the launch of the 'Startup India' initiative.

"Prime Minister has been a firm believer in the potential of Startups to contribute significantly to the growth of the nation. This was reflected in the launch of the flagship initiative Startup India in 2016. The government has worked on providing an enabling atmosphere for boosting the growth and development of Startups," the release said.

This has had a tremendous impact on the startup ecosystem in the country and has led to a staggering growth of unicorns in the country, it added.

