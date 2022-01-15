हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to interact with more than 150 startups today

The event marks the sixth anniversary of the launch of the 'Startup India' initiative.

PM Narendra Modi to interact with more than 150 startups today
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with more than 150 startups from various sectors on Saturday (January 15, 2022) via video conferencing.

According to a release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), startups from various sectors such as enterprise systems, space, industry 4.0, security, fintech, environment besides agriculture and health will be part of this interaction.

PMO also said that more than 150 startups have been divided into six working groups based on themes including growing from roots, nudging the DNA, from local to global, technology of future, building champions in manufacturing, and sustainable development.

“Each group will make a presentation before Modi on the allotted theme in the interaction. The aim of the interaction is to understand how startups can contribute to national needs by driving innovation in the country,” the release said.

The event has been organised by DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and is a week-long affair, from January 10-16. The theme of the event is "Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem" and it marks the sixth anniversary of the launch of the 'Startup India' initiative

"Prime Minister has been a firm believer in the potential of Startups to contribute significantly to the growth of the nation. This was reflected in the launch of the flagship initiative Startup India in 2016. The government has worked on providing an enabling atmosphere for boosting the growth and development of Startups," the release said.

This has had a tremendous impact on the startup ecosystem in the country and has led to a staggering growth of unicorns in the country, it added. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiStartupsAzadi Ka Amrit MahotsavPrime Minister’s OfficeMinistry of Commerce and Industrystartup India initiative
Next
Story

J-K: Police arrests 2 terror associates in Shopian district of Kashmir

Must Watch

PT5M50S

DNA: Cause of CDS's Helicopter Crash Was 'Bad Weather Not Conspiracy'