Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to interact with SVAMITVA scheme beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh tomorrow

Modi will distribute e-property cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries under the scheme on the occasion, the PMO said.

PM Narendra Modi to interact with SVAMITVA scheme beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh tomorrow
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (October 6) at 12:30 PM via video conferencing.

He will distribute e-property cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries under the scheme on the occasion, the PMO said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present during the event.

SVAMITVA is a central scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj that aims to provide property rights to the residents of rural inhabited areas.

The scheme aims to pave the way for using property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits, like in urban areas. It also aims to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest surveying drone-technology.

On Tuesday, Modi inaugurated 'Azadi@75 -New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' conference-cum-expo and digitally handed over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries.

Narendra ModiSVAMITVA schemeMadhya PradeshShivraj Singh ChouhanMinistry of Panchayati Raj
