PM Narendra Modi to talk to street vendors as part of ‘Svanidhi Samvaad’ today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a special meet with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (September 9, 2020) called `Svanidhi Samvaad`. He will virtually interact with three beneficiaries from the state at 11 am today.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), the Centre launched the PM SVANidhi scheme on June 1, 2020, to help poor street vendors, who were impacted by coronavirus, to resume their livelihood activities.

The press note stated that as many as 4.5 lakh street vendors were registered in Madhya Pradesh, with more than 4 lakh vendors being given identification and vendor certification.

The applications of 2.45 lakh eligible beneficiaries have been presented through the portal to banks, out of which acceptance has been granted to around 1.4 lakh street vendors of amount worth Rs 140 crore. Madhya Pradesh stands first in the number of total applications accepted, with 47 per cent of these coming from the state alone.

"The program will be telecast through webcast, for which pre-registration is being done on MyGov`s link (https://pmevents.ncog.gov.in/). Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan,will also participate in the program through video conferencing," the press note stated.

For this, arrangements have been made so that the beneficiaries of the scheme can watch the program in public places with the help of LED screens in at least 378 municipal bodies. A film on the scheme, prepared by the state, will also be shown during the program.