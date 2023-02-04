PM Narendra Modi to Visit Poll-Bound Karnataka on Feb 6, Inaugurate Asia's Largest HAL Helicopter Factory

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) helicopter factory to the nation and lay the foundation stones for various development initiatives during his upcoming visit to poll-bound Karnataka on February 6. The state is headed for the assembly polls likely in April-May. The facility of which the foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in 2016, is a dedicated new greenfield helicopter factory in Tumakuru and it which will enhance the capacity and ecosystem to build helicopters. This helicopter factory is Asia`s largest helicopter manufacturing facility and will initially produce the Light Utility Helicopters (LUH). LUH is an indigenously designed and developed 3-tonne class, single engine multipurpose utility helicopter with unique feature of high manoeuvrability.

The factory will be expanded to manufacture other helicopters such as Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Indian Multirole Helicopter (IMRH) as well as for repair and overhaul of LCH, LUH, Civil ALH and IMRH in the future. The factory also has the potential for exporting the Civil LUHs in future.

The factory will have a manufacturing set-up of Industry 4.0 standards. Over the next 20 years, HAL is planning to produce more than 1000 helicopters in the class of 3-15 tonnes from Tumakuru. This will result in providing employment for around 6000 people in the region. The Greenfield Helicopter Factory, spread across 615 acres of land, is planned with a vision to become a one-stop solution for all helicopter requirements of the country.

PM Modi to Inaugurate Several Other Projects During K'taka Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch E20, a blend of 20 per cent ethanol with petrol, and inaugurate the India Energy Week aimed at showcasing the country's "rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse" during his one-day visit to Karnataka on Monday. He will also be involved in several other events, including Green Mobility Rally that he will flag off to create public awareness for green fuels.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Tumakuru Industrial Township. Under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, development of the Industrial Township spread across 8,484 acre in three phases in Tumakuru has been taken up as part of Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.