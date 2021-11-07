PM Narendra Modi tops Global Leader Approval ratings with 70 per cent score, ahead of Angela Merkel, Joe Biden

NEW DELHI: In yet another proof of his growing stature as one of the top world leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the 'Global Leader Approval’ ratings released by American research firm - Morning Consult, with the highest percentage of ratings.

According to the data put out by the US firm on Saturday, PM Modi was ranked as the most approved world leader with a score of 70%. PM Modi is followed by Mexico President López Obrador at 66% and Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi at 58%.

This is also not the first time that PM Modi has topped the ratings of the American research firm. In January 2021, 'Morning Consult' rated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "Most Popular Head of Government". Even in September 2021, PM Modi was ranked the most approved world leader by the firm among 13 world leaders, with a percentage of 70%.

The Prime Minister is also way ahead of US President Joe Biden and UK PM Boris Johnson. Among other world leaders, German Chancellor Angela Merkel secured (54%) and Australian PM Scott Morrison got (47%) approvals.

US President Joe Biden ranks at the sixth spot with 44 per cent approvals, Canada's Justin Trudeau at seventh with 43 per cent while United Kingdom's Boris Johnson rounded the top 10 with 40 per cent.

The rating state that as of November 4, 2021, 70% of average Indians (sample representative of the literate population) approve Prime Minister Modi while only 24% disapprove his leadership.

The US research firm tracks the approval rating for governmental leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

On a weekly basis, it updates the data for all 13 countries, offering real-time insight into the shifting political dynamics across the globe. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, and samples sizes vary by country.

