PM Narendra Modi's stand on Russia-Ukraine war and his special focus on evacuation of Indians

NEW DELHI: India has yet again advocated for peaceful settlement of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and said that the Narendra Modi-led government firmly believes in the path of “diplomacy and dialogue” for an amicable resolution of all issues.

While the international community continues to take stringent measures to put pressure and further isolate Russia, India has been treading cautiously on the Russia-Ukraine crisis mainly due to its age-old ties with Moscow.

While India has hugely welcomed talks between Russia and Ukraine for urgent resolution of the bloodier conflict between the two nations, it has apparently refrained from condemning the Russian invasion. In view of New Delhi’s time-tested ties with Moscow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is under tremendous international pressure to toughen its stance against Russia to oblige the “new friends in the West" as a mark of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

India had abstained on the UN resolution, along with China and the UAE while Russia voted against and 11 Council members in favour. It was the second time in as many days that India abstained on a Security Council resolution on Ukraine. India had on Friday abstained on a UN Security Council resolution by the US that 'deplores in the strongest terms' Russia's ''aggression" against Ukraine.

India, China and the UAE abstained on the resolution, which received 11 votes in favour by Albania, Brazil, France, Gabon, Ghana, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, United Kingdom and the United States. The resolution on Friday was blocked since permanent member Russia, and President of the Security Council for the month of February used its veto. This led to a procedural resolution in the Council to refer the matter to an emergency special session of the General Assembly.

President of the 76th session of the General Assembly Abdulla Shahid presided over the unprecedented session, only the 11th such emergency session of the General Assembly since 1950. However, India has promised all help to Ukraine to end the huge humanitarian crisis arising out of the war and pressed for talks between Moscow and Kyiv to hold talks in Belarus.

Presenting India’s stand at the 11th Emergency Special Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Ukraine, India`s Permanent Representative, TS Tirumurti, on Monday said, "Peaceful settlement of disputes has been India`s consistent position; my government firmly believes that there`s no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy."

"India is doing whatever it can to undertake immediate and urgent evacuation efforts of Indian nationals who are still stranded in Ukraine... this important humanitarian necessity must immediately be addressed," he said.

Tirumurti thanked all neighbouring countries of Ukraine for opening up their borders for Indian citizens. "We stand ready to help those from our neighbours and developing countries who may seek assistance," he added.

Prior to the UNGA Session, a UNSC meeting was also held on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. During the Security Council meeting, Tirumurti informed that India will provide urgent relief supplies, including medicines to Ukraine.

Speaking on behalf of the Indian government, Tirumurti said that there is an “urgent and pressing humanitarian situation” developing in Ukraine. "In such times of conflict, India attaches the highest priority to safety and well-being of civilians, in particular women, children, and elderly. We are of the view that core principles of humanitarian assistance should be fully honoured," he said.

While India remains “deeply concerned about the unfolding developments” in Ukraine, New Delhi’s stand on the issue is shaped by its national interest, according to experts.

After the Ukrainian diplomats' appeal for intervention, PM Modi has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to return to the negotiation table and use diplomatic channels for resolving the hostility with Ukraine.

India’s stand on the war reflects the complexities of a pragmatic where world New Delhi’s prime concern remains to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty, vis-à-vis its not-so-good relationship with two hostile neighbours. It may be recalled that Russia has been India's biggest supplier of arms and ammunition and recently provided a ballistic missile submarine to India.

Under technical collaboration with Moscow, the Indian Air Force operates 272 Sukhoi 30 fighter jets made in Russia. It has eight Russian-made kilo class submarines and more than 1,300 Russian t-90 tanks.

Despite enormous US pressure, India has decided to purchase the S-400 air defence system from Russia. India has signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia in 2018 to buy the missile system. Not to forget that during the India-China border standoff in Ladakh, it was Russia that assured Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that there would be no cut-back in military supplies.

Russia also remains a reliable ally for India in the powerful UN Security Council. Moscow has ensured that New Delhi is not sidelined and left out of the conversation on Afghanistan, and in Central Asia, while also providing some leverage with the US. While America has also strongly backed India during the recent border tensions with China, powerful western nations like France, Germany and UK too have been important friends of New Delhi, making it extremely difficult for PM Modi government to offend the West allies and adopt a harsh stand against Russia.

Even as the crisis deepens, India continues to press for an immediate cessation of violence and an end to all hostilities.'' The Narendra Modi regime is doing whatever it can to undertake immediate and urgent evacuation efforts of Indian nationals who are still stranded in Ukraine.

India has also decided to send relief supplies to Ukraine to deal with the humanitarian situation along its bordering areas arising out of tens of thousands of people attempting to flee the Russian invasion. India has thanked all neighbouring countries of Ukraine who have opened their borders for Indian citizens and given all facilities to Indian missions and their personnel to evacuate Indian nationals to their homeland.

Live TV