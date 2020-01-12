Police lathicharge NSUI, ABVP protesters in Agra, FIR registered

New Delhi: Agra police on Saturday (January 11) lathi-charged members of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on the campus of Bhimrao Ambedkar University. The ABVP activists had gathered at the Paliwal Park campus of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University to stage protest against the recent violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University demanding a ban on the left-wing organisation on the campus.

Later, NSUI and Samajwadi Chatra Sabha (SCS) too gathered at the spot to counter the ABVP following which a scuffle took place between the two sides.

#WATCH Agra: Police lathi-charge on protesters of NSUI & ABVP, at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University y'day to disperse them,fearing a scuffle b/w the 2 parties, who were returning after submitting a memorandum to City Magistrate in connection with #JNUViolence (Note:abusive language) pic.twitter.com/wmHPmQBXdx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 12, 2020

Police used force to disperse them, fearing a scuffle between the workers of two rival outfits. Sharing details of the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agra, Saurabh Dixit told ANI, "They were dispersed using minimum force, as police suspected that a scuffle might break between the two parties." He also stated that an FIR has been registered against all the parties involved. "Action has been taken against everyone who was trying to spread violence", the official said.

ASP Agra, Saurabh Dixit: They were dispersed using minimum force, as police suspected that a scuffle might break between the two parties. FIR has been register against all the parties involved. Action has been taken everyone who was trying to spread violence. (11.01.2020) https://t.co/VDR4EsNbhY pic.twitter.com/jnONG2mbNU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 12, 2020

He added that the police have identified some of the protesters and a case has been registered against them. "Action will be taken against them. Those who are trying to spread violence will not be spared."

Protests have happened in different universities of the country after the JNU violence which occurred in the national capital on January 5.