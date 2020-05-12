हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh

Policeman assaulted in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh, six arrested

Villagers in the area raised an alarm, following which more personnel were rushed to the spot.

File Photo

Tikamgarh: A policeman was allegedly assaulted by a group of people, who tried to kidnap him after he caught two of them smuggling country-made liquor at Jagatnagar check-post in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, police said on Tuesday.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Muteen Khan caught two men trying to smuggle a cache of country-made liquor at the check-post on Monday evening, Tikamgarh's superintendent of police (SP) Anurag Sujania said.

However, soon four acquaintances of the duo, including a woman, reached the spot in a car and allegedly assaulted the officer and tried to kidnap him by forcing him into their vehicle, he said.

Villagers in the area raised an alarm, following which more personnel were rushed to the spot, he said.

The police arrested Chalie Raja, Sunka Dhimar and Suman Khangar (woman) at the scene, while Kailash Jadia, Bablu Khan and one other accused, who fled the spot, were nabbed later from their homes, the SP said.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

Tags:
Madhya PradeshTikamgarhBhopalMP PoliceLiquor
