Poster War Erupts Between AAP, BJP After Delhi MCD House Ruckus

New Delhi: A poster war ensued between the AAP and BJP on social media on Saturday with both parties taking digs at each other following a ruckus during elections for the six-member standing committee in the MCD House a day before. The BJP took a dig at AAP MLA Atishi on Saturday, calling her a "villain" and accusing her of orchestrating the ruckus during elections for the six-member standing committee in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House. Sharing a mock-up film poster with morphed pictures of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak alongside Mayor Shelly Oberoi, the Delhi BJP tweeted in Hindi, "AAP's 'khalnayika' who orchestrated violence and dictatorship in the House."

सदन में मारपीट और तानाशाही करवाने वाली AAP की “खल-नायिका” pic.twitter.com/yp3v7Tw2wQ — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) February 25, 2023

The AAP also shared a mock-up poster featuring BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, councillor Rekha Gupta along with other leaders with the title "Ballot Chor Machaye Shor". The AAP said in a tweet in Hindi, "The BJP people who are making so much noise. These are the ones who stole ballot papers and are killers of democracy."

Mayor Shelly Oberoi, who was the returning officer (RO) for the election, had on February 24 announced fresh polling for electing six members of the MCD standing committee on February 27 at 11 am amid clashes between the councillors of the BJP and the AAP in the municipal House.

BJP councillors staged protests and created ruckus in the House after Oberoi declared a vote cast during the election on Friday invalid.

The bedlam turned into pandemonium as violent clashes broke out between councillors from the two parties. Oberoi had barely started to announce the results when the ruckus began.

In a relief to the BJP, the Delhi High Court Saturday stayed re-election for six members of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled for February 27, saying the mayor prima facie acted beyond her powers in ordering a fresh poll.

Justice Gaurang Kanth, in a special hearing held on a court holiday on two petitions by BJP councillors against the re-election, said the governing norms do not reflect the Delhi mayor has the authority to declare the earlier election null and void and conduct the re-election without announcing the results of the previous poll held on February 24.