Pradeep Guha

Pradeep Guha, 'Fiza' producer and well-known media personality passes away

Guha was critical and was admitted to the ICU at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was diagnosed with advanced liver cancer recently

Pradeep Guha, &#039;Fiza&#039; producer and well-known media personality passes away
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@Riteishd

Pradeep Guha, producer of Fiza, passed away today (August 21). Guha was critical and was admitted to the ICU at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. According to the Times of India, Guha was diagnosed with advanced liver cancer ( Stage 4 ) three weeks ago. He is survived by his wife Papia and son Sanket.

Several celebs took to social media to express their condolences.  "Extremely saddened by the demise of Mr Pradeep Guha. An absolute icon, a marketing genius- be it beauty queens or page 3 events - he gave them/it a pedestal to shine. Rest in peace!" tweeted actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Suhel Seth wrote, "Deeply deeply devastated to learn that Pradeep Guha has just passed away. A brilliant marketing man and a superb strategist."

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai wrote, "Good bye my friend #Pradeep Guha. I will always be indebted for your genuine love and support."

Guha is a well-known media professional. He associated with The Times Of India group for nearly three decades. He was also the CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises from 2005 to 2008. Currently, he was the MD in 9X Media.

