Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Soon To Be A Political Party: What Changed Along The Journey?

New Delhi: Prashant Kishor, a prominent political strategist, recently announced that his Jan Suraaj campaign is set to evolve into a political party on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. He revealed plans to form a leadership panel of 21 individuals to steer the party’s activities and to contest all 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections next year.

Kishor, the founder of IPAC, a political consulting firm, gained widespread recognition for his remarkable success in the Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, which bestowed the Prime Minister’s crown on Narendra Modi for the first time. Often referred to as the BJP's 'B team,' Prashant Kishor has made significant efforts to establish his own identity, moving away from the state's caste-based politics towards development-oriented politics.

The Journey Of Jan Suraaj Yatra

After successfully leading Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress to victory in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, Kishor decided to step away from political strategizing. He announced his intention to embark on a yatra across Bihar, starting on October 2, 2022, to engage with the state's populace before formally entering politics.

Since the launch of the Jan Suraaj Yatra in West Champaran, Kishor claims to have covered over 5,000 km on foot, traversing 14 districts, and another 10 districts by car. His supporters say this extensive tour has helped create a pool of grassroots leaders, considering and understanding the social and regional diversity of Bihar.

A Vision For All ‘Biharis’

Kishor knows his upper-caste Brahmin identity and self-promotion could hinder his efforts. Therefore, he sees a diverse coalition.

Kishor’s vision for Jan Suraaj is to create a unique political space in Bihar, a state known for its socio-economic challenges and dominated by the RJD, BJP, and JD (U). He has repeatedly highlighted that his forthcoming political party aims to address the systemic issues plaguing the state and offer a fresh alternative to the existing political parties.

He has urged Muslims and Dalits, who together form 37% of the state’s population, to unite for a common cause.

A Message To Muslim

In his message to the Muslim community, he urged them to stop voting for anti-social elements out of fear and to start voting for their children's future.

Kishor has focused on engaging with Bihar’s Muslim population, particularly in regions like Kishanganj, Araria, and Katihar. He questioned the RJD and JD (U) for their lack of substantial representation for Muslims in government roles.

Kishor has been vocal in his criticism of the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government’s caste survey, dismissing it as a “political stunt.” He challenged the RJD and JD (U) to explain their failure to improve conditions for OBCs, EBCs, and SCs over the past three decades.

Kishor has focused on engaging with Bihar’s Muslim population, which constitutes 17% of the population, particularly in regions like Kishanganj, Araria, and Katihar.

New Leadership Inclusion

In a notable development, Kishor welcomed Jagriti Thakur, daughter of Virendra Nath Thakur, into the fold. Jagriti's entry is seen as a significant move, given her lineage to the esteemed socialist leader. Additionally, prominent figures like former RJD MLC Rambali Singh Chandravanshi and ex-IPS officer Anand Mishra have also joined Jan Suraaj.