Patna, Bihar – Poll strategist Prashant Kishor and chief of the Jan Suraaj campaign, is set to unveil his political party on October 2, providing a fresh alternative to the electorate of Bihar. The official launch will take place at a grand event at the veterinary college ground in Patna, where Kishor will reveal the party's name, its constitution, and introduce a 25-member leadership team, including the designated party president.

Kishor, known for his innovative approaches to election management, has made it clear that he will not assume any official position within the new party. Instead, he will continue to focus on his ongoing "Padyatra," a foot march that has garnered significant attention and is expected to conclude in Supaul before moving into Araria post-launch.

Sources indicate that the Jan Suraaj campaign anticipates a massive turnout, aiming for as many as 50 lakh supporters at the foundation event. This ambitious gathering underscores Kishor's commitment to challenging the entrenched political landscape in Bihar, which has been dominated for decades by figures like Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and the BJP.

Having roots in Rohtas district and belonging to the Brahmin community, Kishor is particularly vocal about moving beyond the traditional caste and religion-based politics that have characterized the state's political scene. Over the past two years, he has been meticulously building a political base, positioning himself as a formidable challenger to established political leaders.

Kishor's journey began with a 'Padyatra' from the Bhitirahwa Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran. Initially planning to cover 35,000 kilometers, he has since extended that goal to 45,000 kilometers and has now walked over 55,000 kilometers. His extensive outreach has primarily focused on North Bihar, where he has traversed through various districts, including West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Madhubani, Begusarai, Khagaria, and Supaul. After October 2, he plans to continue his journey into Araria.

Through this extensive grassroots engagement, Kishor aims to connect directly with the electorate, presenting his new political movement as a viable alternative to the established political powers in the region. As the launch date approaches, all eyes will be on Kishor and the Jan Suraaj campaign, marking a potential turning point in Bihar's political landscape.