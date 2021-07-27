हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor's I-PAC team under 'house arrest' in Tripura, alleges TMC

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee hit out at the BJP-led government in Tripura and blamed them behind the detention.

Prashant Kishor&#039;s I-PAC team under &#039;house arrest&#039; in Tripura, alleges TMC
File Photo of Prashant Kishor

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday (July 26, 2021) alleged that 23 members of political strategist Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) have been placed under 'house arrest' in Tripura. TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Tripura and blamed them behind the detention. 

Mamata Banerjee's nephew took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "They are so rattled by our victory in Bengal that they've now kept 23 IPAC employees under house arrest."

ALSO READ | Bengal govt constitutes two-member inquiry panel to look into Pegasus snooping scandal

Abhishek added that democracy in this nation dies a thousand deaths under BJP's misrule.

However, as per reports, the team has been put under quarantine and not house arrest. 

"Results of their (I-PAC members) RTPCR test will come on Tuesday. They said they were here for some research-related work that is being investigated. After getting COVID-19 test results and outcome of the probe, a decision will be taken on their release," ANI quoted Manik Das, Superintendent of Police (SP) West Tripura, as saying. 

Sources say that the team is currently in an Agartala's hotel in Woodland Park and is in the northeastern state for the last one week to access the ground situation ahead of the Tripura Assembly polls in 2023. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Prashant KishorTMCTripuraAbhishek Banerjee
Next
Story

Goa Congress cancels protest against use of Pegasus spyware in view of floods

Must Watch

PT10M39S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day