Prepare list of candidates from class 10, 12 board for 2022 exams: CBSE to schools

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) requested its respective schools to prepare a list of candidates for the coming year's Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. Meanwhile, the board has also asked the schools to make necessary arrangements for students to register in Class 9 and Class 11.

For the academic session 2021-22, CBSE will soon launch a portal where schools will be able to register students and upload lists of candidates. The board also informed that such facilities will be made available soon. The recognized board has also asked schools to make necessary preparations so that both the list of candidates and registration could be done within the stipulated time in a smooth and correct manner.

"It is desired from the schools to kindly make necessary preparations so that both LOC and registration could be done within the schedule provided advance preparations made by the schools will help them in the submission of LOC and registration correctly," the CBSE Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj informed in a letter.

Earlier, the CBSE had issued a notification saying that for the academic session 2021-22 it will hold two examinations – term 1 and term 2/ year-end – as a one-time measure to address the issue of COVID-19 pandemic. "The term 1 exam is proposed to be conducted in November/ December 2021 and term 2 or year-end exams in the month of March/ April 2022," the board said in an official notice.

