President Ram Nath Kovind reviews IMA passing out parade in Dehradun

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind reviewed the Indian Military Academy (IMA) passing out parade at Chetwode Building Drill Square in Uttarakhand`s Dehradun on Saturday (December 11, 2021). The IMA passing out parade was also attended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Gurmit Singh.

According to the IMA`s statement, today makes "another landmark milestone" as a total of 387 Gentleman Cadets of 149 Regular Course and 132 Technical Graduate Course, including 68 Gentleman Cadets from 10 friendly foreign countries successfully passed out from the portals of Indian Military Academy, overcoming all challenges of COVID-19.

"The Gentleman Cadets displayed inspiring enthusiasm and zeal, and put up an excellent show, marching with perfection to Military tunes of `Col Bogey`, `Sare Jahan Se Achha` and `Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja` with pride and elan reflecting in each step. They knew that their parents and loved ones were witnessing each step with great pride and affection including those watching the live coverage on all media platforms across the globe," the IMA said.

I'm glad to see 387 Gentleman Cadets who'd shortly embark on their journey of valour & wisdom. India's proud to have Gentlemen Cadets of friendly foreign nations of Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Turmekinistan &Vietnam: Pres at IMA pic.twitter.com/6E8PUWJQnj — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

While speaking at the event, President Kovind congratulated the Gentleman Cadets on the successful completion of their training at IMA and complimented the instructors and Gentleman Cadets for the excellent parade, immaculate turnout as well as crisp, synergized drill movements indicating high standards of training and discipline imbibed by the young leaders.

The president also complimented the Foreign Gentleman Cadets and said, "We cherish the special bond between our Nations, and it is a matter of great pride for India to train such fine officers and gentlemen. I am positive that you shall preserve the unique relationship forged with your colleagues and instructors during your training at IMA."

