Priest beaten to death by mentally unstable man in Delhi

A 62-year-old priest was beaten to death by a mentally unstable man in East Delhi, a police official said on Thursday. The official said that the police received a PCR call of the incident at around 5.40 a.m. on Wednesday. The caller said that a priest was brutally assaulted by a man in Sonia Vihar area. A police team which was immediately dispatched to the spot found the injured priest identified as Soni Ram, after which he was shifted to a hospital.

"During enquiry it was revealed that one Sonu Bhatt had beaten the priest. Consequent to that Sonu Bhatt was beaten by the public and he was admitted in Trauma Centre Civil Lines Delhi. Soni Ram was later shifted to GTB Hospital. He was unfit for statement. Later in the evening, information was received from the hospital that Ram succumbed to his injuries," the police official said.

The police then lodged an FIR of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code with the local police station. The official said that the accused was still admitted in the Trauma Centre.

"It surfaced during primary enquiry that Bhatt was not in a healthy state of mind and was known to the deceased," the police said.

