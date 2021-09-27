हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi excise policy

Attention tipplers! Private liquor shops in Delhi will remain shut for 47 days from October 1

Representational Image

New Delhi: With the Delhi government’s new excise policy coming into effect in November, several privately-run liquor shops in the city are going to be shut for 47 days.

Private liquor stores in 105 out of the 272 municipal wards in Delhi would remain closed between October 1 and November 16, a government official said.

Only government liquor shops will operate during this period. Out of the total 849 liquor stores in the national capital, 276 are privately-run, which will remain closed.

As per the Delhi government, fresh bidding was carried out to take over the liquor vends across the city. This could mean that those who earlier possessed liquor vend licence but fail to win the bid this time will go out of the business.

Many private liquor store owners have already stopped purchasing new stock so as to exhaust the existing by the end of September. After this, their shops will be closed.

The new policy is aimed at enhancing liquor buyer’s experience in the national capital. Under this, the existing shops will have to be renovated such that people could walk in and browse the products. There would be no more ‘thekas’ that have windows opening towards the road.

The Delhi government recently introduced its new Excise Policy for the year 2021-2022 with the objective to achieve optimum revenue for the government alongside "eradicating the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi and transforming the consumer experience, besides simplifying the highly complex heavily regulated excise regime, ensuring ease of doing business in the overall trade and to not allow formation of any monopoly or cartel".

Delhi excise policyDelhi liquor policyDelhi liquor shopsDelhi Government
