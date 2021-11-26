Priyanka Gandhi meets kin of family murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has reached Prayagraj on Friday (November 26, 2021) to meet the relatives of the family, who were found dead inside their house in Gogri village, ANI reported.

The leader met the family of the victims and narrated their ordeal to the media afterwards.

"The family is in terror. All of them are women, the male member works in Jharkhand. They don't know what will they do alone, somebody can come & torment them. Police didn't help them: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets the members of a family whose 4 members were murdered in Prayagraj," Vadra told ANI

A family of four labourers, Phoolchand (45), wife Meenu (40), daughter Sapna (17) and son Shiv (10), was found dead inside their house in Gogri village on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased family had filed an SC/ST case against some people of the village itself.

The allegations have been made against Prayagraj police as well for not taking timely actions against the accused.

"The allegation of not taking any action in earlier cases is also alleged by the family of the deceased. Keeping all these in mind, action is being taken, some people have also been taken into custody. Axes were found near their bodies, it looks like they were hit by those axes only," said Sarvashresth Tripathi, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prayagraj.

The Congress leader also said that two police personnel were removed from duty.

"The women tell me that when they used to go to complain, the Policemen used to mock at them...How can the administration be silent? Vadra added.

Priyanka Gandhi, who has been the prime face of the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh has been campaigning in the state for quite some time now. Last week, the Congress General Secretary visited Agra to meet the family of a sanitation worker who died in police custody.

Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in terms of population will go to the polls for Assembly elections next year.

