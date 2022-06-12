हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ghaziabad

Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till August 10, gathering of 5 or above banned– Read here

Prophet remarks row: Amid recent violence in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad DM has issued directions for the usage of social media asking group admins to inform the administration about rumor-mongers.

Representational image

New Delhi: Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM) on Sunday (June 12) imposed Section 144 in the Uttar Pradesh district, ANI reported. As per the DM’s order, no gatherings without permission will be allowed. Five or more people cannot gather in a public place together. Loudspeakers have been banned except at religious places. The DM has also issued directions for the usage of social media asking group admins to inform the administration about rumor-mongers. The order further said that to maintain the law and order situation ahead of the upcoming festivals and an examination, Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Ghaziabad district till August 10.

The development comes in the wake of the state witnessing multiple incidents of violence in the last two weeks over now-suspended BJP leaders'  objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad. On June 3, protests against Nupur Sharma's comments on the Prophet in a TV debate took a violent turn, with incidents of stone-pelting and hurling of petrol bombs. 

This Friday, UP witnessed more violent protests including in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, wherein clashes between demonstrators and the police were reported. The UP police said on Sunday that 13 FIRs have been registered and 316 people have been arrested in connection with the violence so far. 

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a statement that cases have been lodged in nine districts of the state. 

Yogi Adityanath government's bulldozer action

The UP administration has started demolishing the properties of the violence accused and their aides. Amid condemnation from the Opposition and various civilians, the UP government has bulldozed properties in Saharanpur, Prayagraj, and Kanpur districts. 

On Sunday, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) demolished the house of the alleged mastermind of the June 10 violence amid heavy police force. "Javed Ahmad's house -- JK Ashiyana -- is located in the Kareli area of Prayagraj. Police personnel and a JCB machine reached the Kareli police station around 10.30 am and the demolition commenced around 1 pm," a senior PDA official was quoted as saying by PTI. 

This came a day after the "illegal" properties of two persons accused of rioting were bulldozed in Saharanpur. 

(With agency inputs)

