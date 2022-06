Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police has tightened security and a high alert has been sounded across the state ahead of Friday prayers, days after violence rocked parts of the state over now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Mohammad. According to reports, the state police also held meetings with religious leaders of the state to ensure peace and harmony prevail in the state. The UP Shia Central Waqf Board has also asked mosque managements that come under it not to allow controversial statements.

Police have, meanwhile, arrested over 400 people in connection with the June 10 violence in Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Hathras, Aligarh, Firozabad and other districts of the state.

"We have made elaborate arrangements for the Friday prayers. Meetings with religious gurus, civil society and members of peace committees were held in districts. These meetings were attended by senior officials of range and zone, and also by SHOs concerned,"ADGP (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said. Kumar said police has taken the help of defence and "digital" volunteers to maintain peace in the state.

A number of UP cities last Friday witnessed violent protests during the marches that were carried out to protest the controversial remarks made by Nupur Sharma in a TV debate.

UP Shia Central Waqf Board Chairman Ali Zaidi said they have asked mosque managements not to allow controversial statements keeping in mind the June 10 violence.

"From mosques, which are under the Board, speeches and statements that could vitiate communal atmosphere in the state has been banned," a statement issued by the Board said.

All management committees/administrators of mosques have been asked to ensure that there are no statements issued that could affect peace, the statement said.

(With Agency Inputs)