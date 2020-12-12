PSLV-C50 will launch communication satellite CMS-01 on December 17: ISRO

Nellore: Communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50) is scheduled from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota on December 17, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Friday (December 11).

"PSLV-C50, which is the 52nd mission of PSLV, will launch CMS-01 from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 15:41 Hrs IST on December 17, 2020, subject to weather conditions," the space agency said.

The CMS-01 is India's 42nd Communication Satellite envisaged to provide services in the Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum whose coverage will include the Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar, and Lakshadweep Islands. This will be the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR in Sriharikota.PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in `XL` configuration (with 6 strap-on motors).

