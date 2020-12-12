हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ISRO

PSLV-C50 will launch communication satellite CMS-01 on December 17: ISRO

The launch of a communication satellite is scheduled on December 17 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

PSLV-C50 will launch communication satellite CMS-01 on December 17: ISRO

Nellore: Communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50) is scheduled from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota on December 17, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Friday (December 11).

"PSLV-C50, which is the 52nd mission of PSLV, will launch CMS-01 from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 15:41 Hrs IST on December 17, 2020, subject to weather conditions," the space agency said.

The CMS-01 is India's 42nd Communication Satellite envisaged to provide services in the Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum whose coverage will include the Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar, and Lakshadweep Islands. This will be the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR in Sriharikota.PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in `XL` configuration (with 6 strap-on motors).

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ISROPSLV-50CMS-01
Next
Story

Unidentified terrorists shoot and injure a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
  • 97,96,769Confirmed
  • 1,42,186Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M46S

Zee Top 10: Watch top 10 news stories of the day