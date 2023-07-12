PUBG Affect On Children's Mental Health: SHOCKING INCIDENT From Alwar, Rajasthan

Alwar, Rajasthan: The influence of online games like PUBG and Free Fire on children is a topic of growing concern. A recent incident in Alwar highlights the potential risks associated with these games. A 15-year-old boy, who had been playing PUBG and Free Fire for the past six months, experienced severe mental and physical health issues. His condition deteriorated to the point where he was unable to maintain his mental balance, and his motor skills were affected. Despite numerous attempts at treatment, no improvement was observed, prompting his family to admit him to the Alwar Intellectual Disability Residential School, where efforts are being made to restore his mental well-being.

The Dark Side of the Game

One of the most striking aspects of this game is that no player wants to lose. If they lose, they often find it difficult to accept defeat and may resort to extreme measures, such as contemplating suicide or experiencing a decline in mental well-being. The same fate befell the boy in Alwar. His father, Babbar Singh, a rickshaw driver in the city, explained that his son used to live with the neighborhood children. It is unclear when he became addicted to this game. Around the time of Holi, his eyes started to wander, and he began experiencing involuntary movements in his hands and legs. Despite seeking medical treatment, no improvement was observed.



Addiction and Consequences

The boy's mother, Lakshmi, revealed that a neighbor had given him a mobile phone, ostensibly for educational purposes. However, the boy started using the phone excessively, connecting to nearby Wi-Fi networks, and continuously playing games. The family was unaware of this behavior. It was only when they heard from neighboring children that the game PUBG was known for its dangerous influence that they scolded him and took the mobile phone away. However, he would retrieve it and continue playing the game late into the night.

The addiction became so severe that he would wrap himself in a blanket and play the game throughout the cold nights. His eyes worsened during the Holi festival. The family sought treatment in Alwar and Jaipur, and his eyes were treated successfully. However, he developed psychological issues and began attacking anyone around him. As a result, he was admitted to the Alwar Intellectual Disability Residential School.

The Need for Awareness

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with online gaming addiction, particularly among children. It is crucial for parents and guardians to be vigilant, understand the impact of these games on their children's mental health, and take appropriate measures to prevent addiction and mitigate the associated risks. Education and awareness campaigns can play a significant role in safeguarding the well-being of children and promoting responsible gaming practices.