Pune railway station becomes differently-able friendly for people with audio, visual and mobility disabilities

Pune railway station will be friendlier to people with visual, audio and mobility disability as disabled friendly initiatives have been implemented on one of the major stations on the central zone of Indian railways. All the station information is now in the Braille language, while scan able sign language videos on information and ramps for easy access to wheelchair bound passengers to coaches have been provided as well.

The Station will now have Braille Maps in Metal that describes the entire Railway Station and all the facilities at the station. These are compact and easy for the person reading it as the entire map is the size of a normal A4 paper. Smart phone Scan able Audio and sign language video QR codes have been installed at various locations that give video-based information about the railway station both in Audio and sign. Portable Ramps that empower people using wheelchairs to board the trains with dignity have also been provided.

As part of its CSR programme, Bridgestone has also installed Braille Platform Indicators, Braille General Signages for all the offices & facilities in the railway station. Braille Itinerary Booklets have been kept at the Railway Ticket & Information Counter. General signage with braille at toilets, waiting rooms amongst others will be of great help.

We are delighted to share that in line with Govt’s Accessible India Campaign, Pune Junction Station has been made more accessible for people with disabilities. We would like to express gratitude to Bridgestone India for taking up this initiative as part of their CSR.” said SC Jain, Station Director, Pune, Central Railway.

It is estimated that this would reduce the dependency of visually impaired travellers on sighted people by 50% for finding the right platform while reducing the risk of accidents as well.

“IRSDC welcome the initiative by Bridgestone India Pvt. Ltd. and Anuprayaas. Our intent is always to improvise the passenger facilities for our station. This step will empower people with disabilities and going forward we will make Pune station more inclusive," said Sunil Kanthan (Nodal officer, IRSDC).

