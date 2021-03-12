Pune schools to remain shut amid spike in COVID-19 cases, markets and malls to function till 10 PM

Pune: The schools and colleges in Maharashtra's Pune will remain shut amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the officials announced on Friday (March 12, 2021). Other stricter COVID-19 restrictions have also been imposed now.

The schools and colleges will be closed till March 31 and the night curfew will remain in place from 11 PM to 6 AM. This means that no public movement except essential services will be allowed during the night curfew.

The bars and restaurants will function till 10 PM with a capacity of 50 per cent. The markets, malls and cinema halls have also been directed to close by 10 PM. Home delivery, however, has been allowed till 11 PM now.

The Pune district administration has allowed only 50 people to attend the wedding ceremonies and other social gatherings.

Public gardens have been allowed to open from morning till evening.

On Thursday, the Pune division which comprises civic bodies of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad as well as districts of Pune, Solapur and Satara reported 3,088 new cases. The number of cases in the Pune division has increased to 5,49,484, while the death toll has climbed to 11,825.

Meanwhile, due to rising COVID-19 confirmed cases, lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra's Akola from Friday night. Akola will be put under lockdown from 8 PM on Friday till 6 AM on Monday.

The step has been taken to check the surge in coronavirus infections as the district has reported over 4,000 cases in the past 10 days. It still has 4,849 active COVID-19 cases.

During the lockdown, only essential services will be allowed.

As of now, the shops have been allowed to open between 9 AM and 5 PM on weekdays, whereas, they will be completely closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Nawab Malik, the Maharashtra cabinet minister, also announced that lockdown will be imposed tonight from 12 AM up to Monday morning 6 AM in the Parbhani district.

"We appeal to the people of Parbhani and other neighbouring districts, to cooperate," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra witnessed 14,317 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike in 2021. State's caseload has now increased to 22,66,374, of which, 52,667 people have succumbed to the virus. Back on October 7, 2020, the state had reported 14,578 cases.