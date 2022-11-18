'Punish me if I have done wrong': BJP MLA S A Ramdas

New Delhi: MLA SA Ramdas has implied that he is being harassed in order to get rid of him from the party. He asked reporters to leave him alone while discussing the Gumbaj Bus Shelter controversy. If he has done anything wrong in this matter, punish him. He stated that he will make up the difference with his salary. There were 11 BJP legislators. Ten people left for another party after being harassed. I am the sole survivor. Please leave me alone and refrain from asking any questions, the legislator pleaded in front of the press.BJP has 10 MLAs in 30 years.

MP Pratap Simha and MLA Ramdas have frequently engaged in a cold war. There was also mutual dissatisfaction between the two over the Vidyaranyapuram Garbage Disposal Unit issue.The Gumbaj bus stand dispute is gaining traction each day. MLA Ramdas has now requested that he be left alone. Speaking to members of the media, he stated “If he has done something wrong in this matter, let me be punished. I will cover the loss from my salary.” The MLA indirectly expressed his dislike for Swapaka. As reported in the articles of udayavani and Public TV

There were 11 BJP MLAs, but after harassment, ten of them defected to another party. Ramdas is the sole left. He further said ”I am the only one left. Please leave me alone. I only think about development. My dream is to develop a park and cemetery. This is the goal I want to achieve before I die. I have met the Chief Minister and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel regarding this. I have requested him to form a committee. No matter what report the committee gives. I will accept it.”

(With agencies inputs)