Punjab CM Amarinder Singh warns stricter restrictions amid worsening COVID-19 situation

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh warned of stricter restrictions if the COVID-19 situation in the state, which is reeling under a massive surge of cases and deaths, does not improve over the next week.

The situation will be reviewed again on April 8, and a decision on further curbs may be taken if the COVID-19 spread continues unchecked.

Underlining the need for aggressive vaccination, particularly in areas with high case and cities with more than 300 cases.

COVID-19 claimed 56 more lives in Punjab in the last 24 years, pushing the death toll due to the disease till Wednesday to 6,868 in the state which also registered 2,452 fresh infections, taking the count to 2,39,734.

The number of active cases rose from 23,731 on Tuesday to 23,832 on Wednesday, a medical bulletin issued by the Punjab government said.

A total of 2,788 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,09,034.

Chandigarh reported 266 coronavirus cases, pushing the total count to 26,999.

Jalandhar reported 343 new COVID-19 cases while Ludhiana recorded 328 news cases, Amritsar 296 and Mohali 254.

